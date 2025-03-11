WATCH: HomeChoice International CEO Sean Wibberley on double-digit growth

Sean Wibberley: CEO Weaver Fintech, Finchoice Africa and HomeChoice International
HomeChoice International has posted a 27% rise in full-year earnings as it grew fintech customers and rapidly expanded its digital footprint. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Sean Wibberley for more detail.
HomeChoice International CEO Sean Wibberley on double-digit growth
Sean Wibberley, CEO of HomeChoice International
