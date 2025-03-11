Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: HomeChoice International CEO Sean Wibberley on double-digit growth

Business Day TV speaks to Sean Wibberley, CEO of HomeChoice International

11 March 2025 - 20:34
Sean Wibberley: CEO Weaver Fintech, Finchoice Africa and HomeChoice International
HomeChoice International has posted a 27% rise in full-year earnings as it grew fintech customers and rapidly expanded its digital footprint. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Sean Wibberley for more detail.

