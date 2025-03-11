US airline stocks tumble as forecasts spook investors

Delta Airlines passenger jets are pictured outside the Delta Airlines Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, US. File photo: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
Bengaluru — Major US airline stocks fell sharply in premarket trading on Tuesday after Delta Air Lines and budget carrier Southwest Airlines slashed their first-quarter forecasts, stoking concerns about the impact of a slowing economy on travel demand.
Delta Air Lines slumped 11% in premarket trading after the legacy carrier slashed its first-quarter profit forecast, while peers United Airlines and American Airlines were down 8% and 7%, respectively.
The sector-wide slump followed a broad market sell-off on Monday after worries of a potential federal government shutdown and as tariff jitters ignited fears that the US economy could be heading towards a recession.
Southwest Airlines fell 3% after it cut its expectations for unit revenue growth on Tuesday. The carrier now expects its revenue per available seat mile (unit revenue), a proxy for pricing power, to grow between 2% and 4% during the first quarter, compared with its prior range of a 5% to 7% increase.
US President Donald Trump’s tariffs have raised concerns about an economic slowdown and reduced discretionary spending, prompting travellers to exercise caution when planning trips.
The abrupt shift comes as a setback for big US carriers, which just two months ago were benefiting from strong travel demand and high pricing across their networks.
Major US airlines are set to speak at the JPMorgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday and are expected to provide insight on the new demand environment and any updates to their expectations for the current quarter.
Citi analyst Stephen Trent said Delta’s forecast cut was disappointing, but not entirely unexpected. “Concerns about US consumer strength, possible Doge impacts on governmental air travel demand and Federal Aviation Administration staffing, US government tariff uncertainties and several high-profile aviation incidents across North America have all occurred since late January,” Trent said in a note. He was referring to Elon Musk’s cost-cutting efforts at the Department of Government Efficiency, or Doge.
Delta said on Monday it expects profit in the range of 30c to 50c per share, compared with its previous estimate of 70c to $1 per share.
Honeywell plans split as one of US’s last conglomerates to break up
Lufthansa snaps up 41% stake in Italy’s ITA
NEWS ANALYSIS: BA-owner IAG among favourites in TAP sale amid Europe airline consolidation
Airbus faces financial bill after year end delivery crunch
US fines JetBlue for chronically delayed flights
