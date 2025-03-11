Homechoice earnings rise 27% as digital and retail growth speed up
The group’s profit rose 25.7% to R411m
11 March 2025 - 09:06
Omnichannel fintech and retail group Homechoice International has posted a 27.3% jump in full-year earnings as it grew fintech customers and rapidly expanded its digital footprint.
The group’s headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended December surged to 393.9c from 309.3c in 2023, bolstered by double-digit growth across the group’s fintech and retail businesses. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.