HomeChoice bets on smaller showrooms as earnings jump
Group reports a 26% increase in profit and is confident smaller format will lure more customers
11 March 2025 - 09:06
UPDATED 11 March 2025 - 20:00
Diversified digital consumer services group HomeChoice International on Tuesday reported a 27.3% jump in earnings for the year to end-December as it added fintech customers and rapidly expanded its digital footprint.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose to 393.9c from 309.3c in 2023, bolstered by double-digit growth across the group’s fintech and retail businesses. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.