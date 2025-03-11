Consumers spent R637bn on FMCG in 2024 with private labels leading the charge
Report says most of the retail sales growth was driven by higher prices rather than increased consumption
11 March 2025 - 05:00
Consumers spent R637bn on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in 2024, but growth remained muted as households continued to grapple with rising living costs and unemployment, according to NIQ’s latest State of the Retail Nation report.
Retail sales grew just 3.4% year on year, with most of the growth driven by higher prices rather than increased consumption, the report says...
