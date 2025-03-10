AVI’s profits rise 10% on sound cost control and better efficiency
The group has noted ongoing pressure from a constrained consumer environment, supply chain disruptions and global inflationary challenges
10 March 2025 - 09:33
Consumer goods group AVI has reported a 10.2% rise in profit for the first half of the financial year, despite ongoing pressure from a constrained consumer environment, supply chain disruptions and global inflationary challenges.
Attributable profit rose to R1.36bn for the six months ended December from R1.24bn previously, while operating profit was up 8.9% at R1.96bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.