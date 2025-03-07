Rainbow’s turnaround strategy continues to bear fruit
Ebitda at the halfway stage of the financial year more than doubled while attributable profit leapt to R317m from R21.03m before
07 March 2025 - 08:57
Rainbow Chicken’s improved profitability continued at the halfway stage of its financial year as a host of positive metrics worked in its favour and its turnaround strategy continued to bear fruit.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended December jumped to 35.64c from 2.46c a year ago. ..
