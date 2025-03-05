Woolworths CEO upbeat clothing unit will cover itself in long-term success
The food division delivers a strong performance with Woolies Dash reporting sales growth of 49.2%
05 March 2025 - 08:17
UPDATED 05 March 2025 - 19:20
Woolworths CEO Roy Bagattini stood firm in his belief that the clothing unit is on course to deliver higher returns, saying the half-year’s underperformance was a temporary blip stemming from a sweeping overhaul of the division’s supply chain.
Bagattini was speaking to Business Day shortly after the high-end retailer issued its financial results, which showed it had suffered a drop in the apparel division at home and Australia overshadowed a strong showing for its food division...
