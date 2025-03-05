Woolworths apparel unit weighs on first-half earnings
The food division delivered a strong performance with Woolies Dash reporting sales growth of 49.2%
05 March 2025 - 08:17
Woolworths Holdings earnings were down almost 25% at the halfway stage of the financial year, after a lower contribution from its apparel business outweighed the strong showing from its food business.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the 26 weeks ended December 29 were 24.8% lower at 152.8c, while adjusted diluted HEPS declined by 19.4% to 169.1c...
