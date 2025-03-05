The Spur brand has refreshed its look. Picture: SUPPLIED
Spur has posted a near 12% rise in half-year headline earnings per share, even as consumers remain under pressure. Looking ahead, the group has set its sights on growth. It plans to open 47 new restaurants in SA and 13 new restaurants internationally in the 2025 financial year. Business Day TV spoke to Spur CEO Val Nichas for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Spur plans big store expansions as profits rise
Business Day TV speaks with Val Nichas, CEO at Spur
