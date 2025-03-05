Cashbuild says retailers are still under pressure despite the implementation of the two-pot retirement system, interest rate cuts and lower inflation. For a closer look at this and how it affected the group’s interim results, Business Day TV spoke to Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Retailers still under pressure, says Cashbuild
Business Day TV spoke to Werner de Jager, CEO of Cashbuild
Cashbuild says retailers are still under pressure despite the implementation of the two-pot retirement system, interest rate cuts and lower inflation. For a closer look at this and how it affected the group’s interim results, Business Day TV spoke to Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.