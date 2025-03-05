Companies / Retail & Consumer

Spur plans store expansions as profits rise

Recently acquired Doppio Collection performed strongly for the group

05 March 2025 - 10:17
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
The Spur brand has refreshed its look. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Spur brand has refreshed its look. Picture: SUPPLIED

Spur Corporation has reported higher profits at the halfway stage and plans to open 47 new restaurants in SA and 13 internationally in the 2025 financial year.

The group reported a 13.8% rise in revenue to R2bn for the six months to end-December, driven by a significant 130.8% increase in sales at its retail company stores, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Excluding the contributions from the Doppio Collection stores as well as the RocoMamas in Green Point and the pilot Modrockers store, which both closed in the prior year, the four company-owned The Hussar Grill stores reported a revenue increase of 4.3% over the prior period.

Excluding the contribution from recently acquired Doppio Collection, group revenue increased by 7.6%.

Franchised restaurant turnover was up 10% to R5.9bn, with R351m of these sales from the Doppio Collection brands. The manufacturing and distribution division reported a 9.9% rise in revenue.

Profit before tax for the group that owns brands such as Spur Steak Ranches, Panarottis, John Dory’s and RocoMamas, was up 12.9% to R216.6m.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were 11.8% higher at 178.35c and an interim dividend of 106c was declared, up 11.6% on a year ago.

The group said that despite mounting pressure on consumers’ disposable income, it continued to focus on attracting customers into restaurants with its distinct value proposition.

“The group enjoys the support of its loyal customers, evident in the continued increase of the Spur Family Club loyalty voucher redemption rate of 75%. Sales generated by Family Club members represent just over half of the Spur brand’s restaurant turnover,” it said.

The group traded through 726 restaurants in 15 countries at the end of December. It opened 21 restaurants in SA and closed five. Internationally, the group opened 12 new restaurants, while three were closed.

Looking ahead, Spur said that though SA’s economic growth was forecast to accelerate in the year ahead, this was unlikely to translate into improved trading conditions in the short term.

Its shares were up 2.44% at R33.98 in early trade on Wednesday, valuing the group at just over R3bn.

