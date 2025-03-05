Cashbuild says retailers still under pressure despite rate cuts
Revenue was up 5%, while operating profit increased to R174m from R50m before
05 March 2025 - 09:19
The implementation of the two-pot retirement system, interest rate cuts and lower inflation have not brought about the relief SA’s building retail sector hoped for over the second half of last year, according to Cashbuild.
The group supplies its largely cash-paying customer base through 318 stores, servicing primarily low to middle income homebuilders, contractors, farmers and other consumers with building materials and related products...
