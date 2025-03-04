Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht on strong rise in interim earnings

Business Day TV talks to supermarket group’s CEO, Pieter Engelbrecht

04 March 2025 - 20:15
Picture: SUPPLIED
Shoprite, SA’s biggest supermarket retailer, reported on Tuesday a 9.9% rise in interim headline earnings per share, which it said was largely due to a sustained multiyear expansion strategy. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Pieter Engelbrecht for more detail.

