Shoprite, SA’s biggest supermarket retailer, reported on Tuesday a 9.9% rise in interim headline earnings per share, which it said was largely due to a sustained multiyear expansion strategy. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Pieter Engelbrecht for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht on strong rise in interim earnings
Business Day TV talks to supermarket group’s CEO, Pieter Engelbrecht
Shoprite, SA’s biggest supermarket retailer, reported on Tuesday a 9.9% rise in interim headline earnings per share, which it said was largely due to a sustained multiyear expansion strategy. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Pieter Engelbrecht for more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.