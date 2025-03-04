Sea Harvest earnings sink 45% as tough fishing conditions and high costs bite
The fishing group said it faced one of its toughest years since listing in 2017
04 March 2025 - 09:50
Sea Harvest has reported a 45% decline in full-year headline earnings, reflecting a combination of historically low hake catch rates, persistent weakness in global seafood markets and rising interest costs, which outweighed revenue growth driven by acquisitions.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended December dropped to 55c from 100c the previous year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.