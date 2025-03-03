Companies / Retail & Consumer

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Italtile CEO Lance Foxcroft on stronger second quarter

Business Day TV speaks to Lance Foxcroft, CEO of Italtile

03 March 2025 - 20:01
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Italtile, which owns CTM and TopT, has posted a 4% rise in interim earnings after a stronger second quarter. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Lance Foxcroft.

Italtile bets on cost efficiencies and digital expansion

Group expects the trading environment to remain challenging while supply continues to exceed demand
Companies
15 hours ago

Italtile’s first-half earnings seen as much as 6.7% higher

HEPS are expected to rise 2%-6.7% to 68.5c–71.7c
Companies
2 weeks ago

WATCH: Closer look at how Pick n Pay and Italtile did in 2024

Business Day TV speaks to Keith McLachlan of Integral Asset Management
Companies
2 months ago

Italtile sees signs of early recovery in demand and spend

System-wide retail turnover reported by its brands CTM, Italtile Retail and TopT rose 2.2% compared with the prior period
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PIC joins UK investor in turning up heat on ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Goldman Sachs going for growth in SA
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Fight for control of Legacy Hotels drags on in ...
Companies / Property
4.
Northam interim results paint sobering picture of ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Medium-sized SA businesses must invest in ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.