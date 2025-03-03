Upbeat Chinese manufacturing data buoys market amid uncertainty about a Ukraine peace deal and global growth
Ukraine’s president may no longer enjoy US support but his mission remains well supported in most parts of the world
Deputy minister of trade, industry & competition replaces Mmamoloko Kubayi, who moves to Limpopo NEC
Busy correctional services minister opts to make way for a younger leader
Weather-related catastrophe claims of R748m were reported in 2024
Demand softens further and production slows in response to persistent cost pressures, fragile global trade and local logistical challenges
Private sector investment in the rail network is seen as crucial to improve performance
US president also says reciprocal tariffs to take effect on April 2 on countries with duties on American products
Wicketkeeper-batter has scored fifties in his past five matches, including 64 in win against England
Independent film, made for only for $6m, emerges as the winner in an unpredictable race that included ‘Conclave’, ‘The Brutalist’ and ‘Wicked’
Italtile, which owns CTM and TopT, has posted a 4% rise in interim earnings after a stronger second quarter. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Lance Foxcroft.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Italtile CEO Lance Foxcroft on stronger second quarter
Business Day TV speaks to Lance Foxcroft, CEO of Italtile
