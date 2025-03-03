Italtile grows earnings 4% after stronger second quarter
The group expects the trading environment to remain challenging while supply continues to exceed demand
03 March 2025 - 09:33
A stronger performance in the second quarter helped Italtile lift headline earnings by 4% at the halfway stage of the financial year.
The manufacturer, franchisor and retailer of tiles, bathroomware and home-finishing products, reported a 1% decline in system-wide turnover to R6.1bn in the six months ended December, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose 4% to 70.1c...
