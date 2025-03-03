RCL Foods shares jump as baking and groceries boost first-half earnings
Headline earnings per share from continuing operations grew 38.8% to 109.4c
03 March 2025 - 08:24
UPDATED 03 March 2025 - 10:39
Shares in RCL Foods jumped sharply on Monday morning as the food producer reported higher earnings at the halfway stage of its financial year, largely due to gains in its groceries and baking divisions.
By 10.30am on the JSE, RCL’s shares were up 8.47% at R10.89...
