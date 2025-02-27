Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Truworths interim profit slips on lower Africa unit sales

Business Day TV speaks to Michael Mark, CEO of Truworths

27 February 2025 - 20:31
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Truworths has posted a 4.5% drop in interim headline earnings per share, and lowered its dividend by a similar margin following a drop in sales and a decline in the gross profit margin at Truworths Africa. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Michael Mark.

