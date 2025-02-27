Truworths reports fall in profit on muted SA consumer spending
Retailer expects discretionary spending in SA to remain subdued in the coming months
27 February 2025 - 19:48
Amid ongoing global economic uncertainty, SA’s consumer spending is likely to remain subdued in the coming months, says retail group Truworths International in its latest interim results.
The group reported an increase in retail sales of 2.4% year on year to R12.5bn...
