Spar resolves system issues, eyes margin recovery
27 February 2025 - 17:54
Retailer Spar says it has successfully resolved the SAP system issues that plagued its KwaZulu-Natal distribution centre — the crown jewel in its supply chain — marking a critical milestone in its operational recovery.
The failure of the SAP implementation, which began in February 2023, led to supply chain inefficiencies, pricing visibility challenges and an estimated R2bn in lost sales during the 2023 financial year. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.