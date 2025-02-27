SAB boss says linking excise hikes to inflation can unlock investment
CEO Richard Rivett-Carnac says it would aid long-term planning and tackle SA’s growing illicit alcohol trade
27 February 2025 - 05:00
SAB CEO Richard Rivett-Carnac says the industry’s call for the National Treasury to link excise hikes to headline inflation can help the sector better plan projects and make investment decisions faster and put the brakes on illicit alcohol trade.
Rivett-Carnac said linking excise increases to inflation would make long-term investment decisions easier and increases would be more predictable...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.