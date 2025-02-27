Motus’ new-car sales slump as consumers buy down
The Automotive Business Council (Naamsa) has previously warned that new vehicle sales have not recovered to 2019 levels
27 February 2025 - 11:49
Automotive giant Motus has reported a R1.9bn decline in new vehicle sales revenue for the six months to end-December 2024, highlighting the financial pressures forcing consumers to opt for second-hand vehicles.
The group’s total revenue dropped by 2% to R56.2bn, with operating profit falling 4% to R2.54bn. CEO Ockert Janse van Rensburg acknowledged the difficult conditions, pointing to a combination of “margin pressure, strong competition and reduced demand” across both SA and international markets such as the UK and Australia...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.