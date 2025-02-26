Retailers the biggest lovers of Valentine’s weekend
Jewellery, luxury goods, spas and salons were the hottest items this year, Standard Bank says
26 February 2025 - 05:00
Consumer spending surged over Valentine’s weekend, with volumes and transaction values climbing by double digits compared with previous years, Standard Bank says.
Jewellery stores, luxury goods retailers, spas and salons, and restaurants experienced the biggest boost, the bank said, as consumers embraced the weekend of romance...
