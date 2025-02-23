Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shein’s annual profit plummets ahead of planned London listing

Online fast-fashion retailer aims to list on the London Stock Exchange

23 February 2025 - 21:28
by Gnaneshwar Rajan
A Shein logo at the company's office in the central business district of Singapore. Picture: CHEN LIN/REUTERS
Bengaluru — Online fast-fashion retailer Shein’s profit dropped by more than a third last year, adding to its challenges ahead of a planned listing on the London Stock Exchange, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Net profit was down almost 40% at $1bn in 2024, the report said, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

Shein’s sales for the full-year rose 19% to $38bn, the report said, adding that the figures were from internal projections ahead of finalised accounts.

The company does not publish profit guidance but the 2024 figures were far lower than the $4.8bn in net profit and $45bn in sales it had projected for 2024, the report added, citing a presentation seen by the newspaper.

Shein did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters this month reported that Shein was set to cut its valuation in the planned initial public offering (IPO) in London by almost a quarter to about $50bn. Bloomberg reported last week that Shein was under pressure to cut its valuation as low as $30bn.

The Financial Times has also reported that the London listing could be postponed to the second half of the year after US President Donald Trump moved to end a tax exemption enjoyed by Shein, potentially denting profitability and pushing up its prices in the US.

Reuters

Investors urge Shein to cut valuation ahead of London IPO

Shareholders call for adjustment to help get the initial public offering over the line, sources say
6 days ago

Trump’s move on tariff-free imports is bad news for Temu but worse for Shein

Nomura analysts estimate that the volume of de minimis shipments to the US could plummet by as much as 60%
2 weeks ago

Shein outlines cotton sourcing policy in evidence to UK MPs

Approved cotton sources include Australia, Brazil, India the US and, ‘in limited cases’, certain countries in Europe, Middle East and Africa and ...
4 weeks ago
