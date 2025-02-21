Dis-Chem reports 7.2% revenue growth amid retail recovery
Dis-Chem will accelerate new store openings into the 2026 financial year, with a growing number of secured sites being added to the pipeline
21 February 2025 - 11:18
Dis-Chem has reported a 7.2% increase in group revenue for the five months ended January, driven by solid performances in both the retail and wholesale segments.
Retail revenue rose by 5.6%, supported by a 2.9% increase in like-for-like sales...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.