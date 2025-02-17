Quantum Foods expects improved earnings from layer farming business
Layer flock recovery, absence of load-shedding, relatively high egg selling prices and no bird flu outbreaks benefits company
17 February 2025 - 07:59
Quantum Foods says trading conditions have shown a significant improvement as it benefited from a recovery in its layer flock, an absence of load-shedding, relatively high egg selling prices and no bird flu outbreaks.
Releasing an update for the four months to end-January, the group said its layer farming and egg businesses continued to rebuild the layer flock...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.