Investors urge Shein to cut valuation ahead of London IPO

Shareholders call for adjustment to help get the initial public offering over the line, sources say

17 February 2025 - 15:40
by Pretish M J
A Shein logo is pictured at the company's office in the central business district of Singapore. File photo: CHEN LIN/REUTERS
Online fast-fashion retailer Shein is under pressure to cut its valuation to about $30bn ahead of its London listing, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Its shareholders are suggesting that an adjustment is required to help get the potential initial public offering in the UK over the line, Bloomberg News reported.

The company, founded by China-born entrepreneur Sky Xu, did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Shein was set to cut its valuation in a potential London listing to about $50bn, nearly a quarter less than the company’s fundraising value of $66bn in 2023, amid growing headwinds.

Last week, the Financial Times reported that the company’s plans to list in the UK stock market was likely to be postponed to the second-half of this year after US President Donald Trump’s move to close de minimis rules.

Shein was aiming to go public in London in the first half of this year, assuming it secured approvals from regulators in the UK and China, Reuters reported.

Reuters

Trump’s move on tariff-free imports is bad news for Temu but worse for Shein

Nomura analysts estimate that the volume of de minimis shipments to the US could plummet by as much as 60%
1 week ago

EU to probe Shein and Temu platforms amid flood of low value goods

European Commission says it will hold Chinese online retailers accountable for any unsafe or dangerous products
1 week ago

Trump shuts down trade loophole used by Shein and Temu

Fast-fashion retailer Shein and online dollar-store Temu have grown fast in the US thanks to “de minimis” exemption
1 week ago

