JSE food producers get their groove back
13 February 2025 - 15:08
After years of being overlooked by investors, the food producer sector is making a strong comeback on the JSE, according to Foord Asset Management.
Groups such as Premier, Tiger Brands and Rhodes Food are emerging as standout performers, benefiting from strategic capital investments, easing inflation and improved macroeconomic conditions...
