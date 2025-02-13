Companies / Retail & Consumer

Italtile’s first-half earnings seen as much as 6.7% higher

Franchisee, retailer and manufacturer of tiles and bathroom ware says it expects headline earnings per share to increase

13 February 2025 - 08:54
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
Picture: SUPPLIED

Italtile expects its headline earnings per share (HEPS) to rise as much as 6.7% at the halfway stage.

Releasing a voluntary trading statement for the six months to end-December on Thursday, the franchisee, retailer and manufacturer of tiles and bathroom ware said HEPS were expected to rise 2%-6.7% to 68.5c–71.7c.

Earnings per share (EPS) were seen 2.2%-6.9% higher.

The group, which is valued at R15.8bn on the JSE, said in December that it was seeing the early signs of green shoots, but the sustainability of the trend of improvement in demand and spend had yet to be proved.

It said at that time it released a voluntary sales update for the five months to end-November that the first half of the review period was characterised by subdued consumer confidence and spend in the building and construction sector.

However, this changed in the latter part of the period as consumer sentiment and confidence improved with the positive transition to the government of national unity (GNU), interest rate cuts, generally lower inflation levels and funds released through the two-pot system to retirement funds.

However, it said the economic stimulus afforded by these developments would take time to filter through and significantly improve demand and spend

It added that the long-standing building cycle downturn had “substantial ground to recover”.

The group plans to release interim results on March 3.

mackenziej@arena.africa

Italtile sees signs of early recovery in demand and spend

System-wide retail turnover reported by its brands CTM, Italtile Retail and TopT rose 2.2% compared with the prior period
2 months ago
2 months ago

ANTHONY CLARK: Italtile presents hidden opportunity

A surge in consumer confidence has resulted in tentative green shoots in the building supplies sector
2 months ago
2 months ago

Italtile earmarks R90m for alternative energy supply

CEO says resolving the threat to natural gas supply is a priority to ensure business continuity
5 months ago
5 months ago
