BAT continues to grow its smokeless products

A general view of the British American Tobacco (BAT) SA office in Cape Town. Picture: ZIYAAD DOUGLAS/GALLO IMAGES
British American Tobacco (BAT) has reported an annual profit of £3.18bn as it added 3.6-million adult consumers to its smokeless products.
Smokeless products now account for 17.5% of group revenue, an increase of one percentage point from the year before, the group said in a statement on Thursday.
Revenue for the year ended December was down 5.2% at £25.7bn driven by the sale of BAT’s businesses in Russia and Belarus in September 2023 and translational forex headwinds, it said.
Reported profit from operations of £2.74bn compared with a loss of £15.75bn in 2023, when the group was negatively affected by one-off impairment charges largely in the US.
The 2024 figure includes a provision of £6.2bn for the proposed lawsuit settlement in Canada.
Reuters reported in October 2024 that BAT, along with Philip Morris and Japan Tobacco, was set to pay C$32.5bn to settle a long-running tobacco lawsuit in Canada, as part of a proposed plan by a court-appointed mediator.
New categories contribution increased by £251m on an adjusted organic, constant currency basis.
CEO Tadeu Marroco said the group’s targeted investments in the US had strengthened the business, despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop and a growing presence of illicit single-use vapour products.
“Through our commercial actions, we started to improve our performance with sharper execution and we are opening up untapped growth opportunities, particularly related to Modern Oral,” he said.
He added the group expected significant regulatory and fiscal headwinds in Bangladesh and Australia to affect its combustibles performance in 2025, but it remained committed to returning to its midterm guidance of 3%-5% revenue and 4%-6% adjusted profit from operations growth on a constant currency in 2026.
The group's dividend was up 2% at 240.24p per share. It said it was planning a £900m share buyback in 2025.
BAT, whose brands include Lucky Strike, Rothmans, Dunhill and Kent, is committed to becoming a predominantly smokeless business by 2035 and has been expanding its smokeless new category product portfolio.
A total of 29.1-million consumers now use its smokeless brands.
“I am confident that we have the right strategy, science, innovation, breadth of capabilities and people to achieve this ambition and deliver long-term sustainable value for all our stakeholders,” said Marroco.
While the global tobacco industry volume is expected to be down about 2%, BAT expects about 1% revenue growth at constant rates in 2025, as it navigates increased excise and VAT in Bangladesh and new tobacco regulations in Australia.
It expects 1.5%-2.5% growth in adjusted profit from operations. The group's performance expected to be second-half weighted as it deploys its innovations throughout the year.
The company’s shares were down 4.9% at R744 in early trade on the JSE.
