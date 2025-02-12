Richemont stock soars after strong sales and strategic acquisitions
Group’s valuation rose to 23% over the past year with jewellery segment behind robust performance
12 February 2025 - 16:29
Johann Rupert’s Swiss luxury conglomerate Richemont has seen a surge in its share price over the past year, reflecting strong financial performance, strategic acquisitions and resilience in a challenging macroeconomic environment.
Richemont, founded in 1988, owns some of the world’s leading luxury brands such as IWC, Jaeger LeCoultre, Montblanc and Panerai...
