Sea Harvest’s earnings dive on low hake catch and geopolitical issues
High interest rates and elevated debt levels in SA and Australia also affected earnings
06 February 2025 - 09:39
Sea Harvest expects full-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) to be as much as 47% lower due to challenges of historically low hake catch rates, geopolitical concerns in Hong Kong, and high interest rates in key markets.
In a trading update late on Wednesday, the group said HEPS is expected to be between 53c and 58c, reflecting a 42%-47% decrease from a year ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.