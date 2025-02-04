Pick n Pay’s 45-week sales rise 3.6%
The supermarket group closed 32 stores during the period
04 February 2025 - 11:15
Pick n Pay’s group sales for 45 weeks to January 5 increased 3.6%, and 3.3% like for like, it said on Tuesday. Sales were up 3.5% and 3.8% on a like-for-like basis in the latter 19 weeks of the period.
Pick n Pay’s like-for-like sales grew 1.6% with Pick n Pay SA like-for-like sales increasing 1.9%. ..
