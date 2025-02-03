Companies / Retail & Consumer

Spar accepts court ruling in long-running credit dispute

Wholesaler says it values insights the Giannacopoulos SCA case provides into its discretion over credit terms

03 February 2025 - 13:45
by Nompilo Goba

Wholesaler Spar has acknowledged the Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA) decision to dismiss its request for special leave to appeal in its long-running credit dispute with the Giannacopoulos group.

While the SCA ruling marks a legal setback, Spar said the case has provided valuable insights into its discretion over credit terms...

