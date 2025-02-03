Pepkor notes strong December quarter and market share gains
Pepkor says 95 new stores were opened during the quarter
03 February 2025 - 10:56
Pepkor grew revenue from continuing operations 12.1% in the quarter ended December, driven by robust sales growth and market share gains in traditional retail with significant growth sustained in fintech.
Group revenue rose to R26.7bn, with the clothing and general merchandise segment contributing 72.1%. Furniture, appliances and electronics contributed 13.5% and the fintech segment 14.4% to total revenue...
