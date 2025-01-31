Truworths expects decline in first-half earnings
Despite the broader challenges in the UK market, retail sales in that segment increased
31 January 2025 - 11:17
Truworths International expects to report lower first-half earnings due to a decrease in sales and expected gross profit margin decline in Truworths Africa.
The group, which released a business update and voluntary trading statement for the 26 weeks ended December 29 on Friday, said headline earnings per share (HEPS) were expected to be 4%-8% lower at 472c-492c...
