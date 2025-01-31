Spar on back foot in costly brawl with largest franchisee
Appeal rejected that decision to cut off Giannacopoulos Group was done in bad faith
31 January 2025 - 05:00
Spar has been dealt a blow after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) slapped down its special leave application to overturn a high court ruling that its decision to cut off its biggest franchisee, the Giannacopoulos Group, was done in bad faith.
The decision left Giannacopoulos Group vulnerable to Spar seizing its stores over fears on loan payments defaults or other credit obligations...
