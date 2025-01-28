Shoprite first-half sales rise nearly 10%
Online sales from its Checkers Sixty60 on-demand platform increased 47.1%
28 January 2025 - 08:49
Shoprite Holdings increased sales from continuing operations by 9.6% to about R128.6bn at the halfway stage of the financial year, it said on Tuesday.
Sales exclude its furniture business, which is held for sale and excluding the impact of Ghana hyperinflation, sale of merchandise increased by 9.5%. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.