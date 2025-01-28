Companies / Retail & Consumer

Halfords on a roll as profit forecast beats analysts’ expectations

Shares jump 20% on robust holiday sales and upbeat outlook

28 January 2025 - 14:08
by Pushkala Aripaka
A view of the Halfords store front in Rugby, Britain. File photo: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS
A view of the Halfords store front in Rugby, Britain. File photo: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS

Shares of Britain’s Halfords jumped 20% on Tuesday after the bicycle and car products retailer reported robust holiday sales and forecast financial 2025 profit above analysts’ expectations.

Halfords said that Christmas gifting boosted like-for-like sales growth in cycling to 13.1% in December, while colder weather in recent months had helped its motoring products portfolio with like-for-like sales growth of 5.5% this month.

“In recent months we have seen an improvement in trading alongside continued progress on a number of key initiatives, including our pricing and promotion strategies and cost reduction measures,” the 130-year-old retailer said.

Its shares were up at 152p in morning trade.

Halfords said that it was on track to exceed its target of £30m in annual cost savings and now expected underlying pretax profit of £32m-£37m for the year ending March.

The company, with stores offering everything from car parts and accessories to bicycles, and has garages, mobile vans and home delivery services, had said in November that it was “comfortable” with market expectations for annual profit.

Analysts, on average, are expecting a profit of £28.3m, according to a company compiled consensus.

However, Halfords flagged that changes to Britain’s minimum wage and national insurance contributions would add direct labour costs of about £23m for financial 2026, when the policies take effect.

“While the impact of changes to the minimum wage and national insurance contributions are relatively easy to quantify ... their effects on the demand environment and health of the broader economy are harder to predict,” it said.

Peel Hunt analysts said that Halfords’ cost savings were “coming through ahead of hopes” and that will be important in light of the wage and insurance policies.

Reuters

Dr Martens quarterly sales slide on slow demand

British bootmaker has been cutting inventory and debt as part of cost-saving and turnaround plans
Companies
1 day ago

Target joins Amazon and Walmart in rolling back diversity programmes

Consultant warns of ‘brand suicide’ as corporates end diversity policies under Trump regime
Companies
2 days ago

Top Ikea retailer warns in Davos that tariffs could drive prices higher

The company is ‘quite optimistic’ that consumer demand will return to normal
Companies
1 week ago

UK’s Pepco says Poundland’s sales fall worsened in Christmas quarter

Discounter says it’s assessing options for struggling business
Companies
1 week ago
