AVI expects first-half earnings to increase by as much as 10%
Group revenue for the six months rose 1.1% to R8.47bn
28 January 2025 - 11:15
Consumer goods company AVI expects earnings to rise as much as 10% at the halfway stage, supported by “sound growth” in its operating margin and operating profit over the prior year.
The group said in a statement on Tuesday that consolidated headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-December 2024 were expected to increase by between 8% and 10% to a range of 404.2c-411.7c...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.