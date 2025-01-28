Apparel business weighs on Woolworths

Woolworths Food store at Lynnwood Bridge in Pretoria. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Woolworths expects its first-half headline earnings to fall as much as 27% as the weaker performance of its apparel business overshadows a strong performance from food.
The retailer, which is valued at R57.8bn on the JSE, said on Tuesday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the 26 weeks to December 29 were expected to be 22%-27% weaker in a range of 148.4c to 158.6c. Adjusted HEPS were expected to be 16%-21% lower.
“While our food business continues to perform strongly, the weaker-than-expected performances of our apparel businesses in both geographies resulted in negative operational leverage for the group,” Woolworths said in a statement.
The group said turnover and concession sales at the halfway stage increased by 5.7% and by 6.2% on a constant currency basis compared with a year ago.
While discretionary spend remains constrained in SA, consumer sentiment is improving, supported by moderating inflation, easing interest rates and the prolonged suspension of load-shedding.
In Australia, notwithstanding improved consumer sentiment and the uplift in retail sector sales buoyed by Black Friday, the sustained effect of high interest rates and elevated living costs continues to weigh on consumer behaviour and discretionary spend.
The trading performance for the half year reflects continued strong sales growth from its food business, with lower contributions from the apparel businesses in SA, Australia and New Zealand.
The group’s fashion, beauty and home (FBH) and Country Road Group businesses are in the throes of significant transformation, which negatively affected performance during the period.
Sales growth for the last eight weeks of the period softened to 4.3%, partly due to the shift in the trading calendar for the period versus the prior period, it said.
Woolworths SA delivered turnover and concession sales growth of 9.1% for the period. Within this, the food business delivered market-leading turnover and concession sales growth of 11.4% and 7.3% on a comparable-store basis, it said.
“This was driven by positive underlying volume growth from improved availability, ongoing innovation, and our enhanced value proposition, reinforcing the trust that customers continue to place in our Woolies brand.”
Excluding Absolute Pets, which was acquired in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year, food sales increased by 9%.
Sales growth of 10% in the last eight weeks of the period (7.6% excluding Absolute Pets), reflected the effect of the shift of the trading calendar.
Online sales increased by 37.2%, contributing 6.4% of food sales, driven by the on-demand offering, Woolies Dash, which delivered sales growth of 49.2% for the period.
FBH turnover and concession sales increased by 2.5% and by 2.7% on a comparable-store basis. Sales growth in the last eight weeks of the period was constrained to 0.9%, affected in part by temporary delays in product flow arising from late supplier deliveries, and processes and systems changes in its distribution centre related to the value chain transformation.
The beauty business has sustained its momentum, delivering growth of 17.3% over the period.
The Woolworths financial services book decreased by 3.7% on a year-on-year basis to end-December, but increased by 1% when excluding the sale of part of the legal book.
Country Road Group is in the middle of a restructure to reconfigure its operating model and reset its structural economics as a stand-alone business. While the restructuring is on track to be completed ahead of the 2025 financial year-end, this accelerated time frame has necessitated increased internal focus during the period.
In addition, the apparel trading environment in Australia and New Zealand remains heavily promotional, driven by price-sensitive consumers. Sales declined by 6.2% for the period and by 7.8% on a comparable-store basis.
The effect of a weaker top-line, inflated import costs driven by a weaker Australian dollar and the business’ higher cost base post the David Jones separation resulted in negative operational leverage for this business, Woolworths said.
As part of the David Jones sale transaction in 2023, the group retained the flagship property asset in Melbourne. The property was held as an investment asset and leased back to David Jones on market-related terms.
In December, the group disposed of the property for A$223.5m and recognised the profit on disposal. As a result of the sale of the property, earnings per share (EPS) for the period are expected to be 18%-23% (or 239.4c-249.6c) higher than the year-earlier period.
Apparel business weighs on Woolworths
Retailer expects its first-half headline earnings to fall as much as 27%
