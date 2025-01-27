Sports betting tightens grip on SA as battle for market share heats up
CEOs and politicians have raised concerns about gambling
27 January 2025 - 05:00
A report by international technology company Softswiss projects that sports betting in SA will be the main driver of growth in gambling as offshore and domestic players wrestle for market share.
Sports betting already accounts for about 60.5% of the total gambling market in SA. The country’s high smartphone penetration rate of over 70% and the expansion of digital platforms have played pivotal roles in the exponential growth, according to the report...
