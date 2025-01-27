Companies / Retail & Consumer

Lewis sales jump almost 10% as consumer confidence improves

Group merchandise sales in the December quarter were supported by strong Black Friday sales

27 January 2025 - 08:10
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
Lewis is benefiting from improving consumer confidence and a strong marketing campaign. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Furniture retailer Lewis Group has reported an almost 10% rise in merchandise sales in the third quarter as consumer confidence improved and it benefited from strong marketing campaigns.

Group merchandise sales for the quarter to end-December  increased by 9.9%, supported by strong Black Friday sales across all brands, after growth of 7.7% and 9.3% for the first and second quarters respectively.

Revenue rose by 13.6% in the nine months to December while  sales grew by 9.1%, the group said in a statement on Monday.

Credit sales increased by 13.1%, accounting for 68.2% of total sales. Cash sales showed a strong turnaround in the December quarter with all three months reporting double-digit growth, resulting in an overall increase of 14.4% for the quarter and 1.5% for the year to date.

Comparable store sales grew by 6.2% for the nine-month period and 6.3% for the third quarter, the retailer, the owner of UFO, Beares, Best Home & Electric and Bedzone, said.

Other revenue, comprising effective interest income and ancillary services income as well as insurance revenue, benefited from the strong credit sales in recent years, increasing by 19.6% for the third quarter and 20.1% for the nine months.

Collection rates remained resilient and settled at a “satisfactory” 79.6% for the nine months and 79.7% for the third quarter, Lewis said.

Debtor cost growth was contained to 2% for the nine-month period and was 10.3% lower for the quarter.

Late last year, Lewis, which is valued at R3.9bn on the JSE, bought cash-only retailer Real Beds, which CEO Johan Enslin said at the time was a small acquisition, “but a very strategic one”.

The group created a new speciality segment to house Bedzone, Real Bed and UFO, which also sells beds.

Bedzone and Real Beds had a combined 32 stores and the plan was to increase that to 150 in the next three to four years, Business Times reported. 

CHRIS GILMOUR: October retail sales point to renewed consumer appetite

Strong consumer confidence index and likelihood of healthy festive spending adds to buoyant mood
2 weeks ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Riding the interest rate wave

Lewis Group makes greater profits from credit sales than it does from cash sales
1 month ago

Lewis group launches aggressive plan to capture bed market

Real Beds acquisition small but ‘very strategic’, says CEO Johan Enslin
2 months ago

Lewis reports jump in earnings amid credit sales boom

Lower inflation and rate cuts have boosted consumer confidence, but the retailer expects discretionary spending to recover slowly
2 months ago

