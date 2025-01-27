Dr Martens quarterly sales slide on slow demand

A sign outside the Dr. Martens store on Carnaby Street in London, England. Picture: SIMON DAWSON/BLOOMBERG
British bootmaker Dr Martens posted a 3% fall in its third-quarter reported revenue on Monday, as consumers stayed away from pricey purchases in key markets due to economic uncertainties.
Its leather boots can be priced as much as $200. The company has been cutting inventory and debt as part of its cost-saving and turnaround plans after elevated costs and weak wholesale demand, especially in the US, weighed on its earnings for months.
“We continue to actively manage our costs and are on track to meet our inventory reduction target for FY25,” newly appointed CEO Ije Nwokorie said in a statement.
The Wellingborough, UK-based company has been actively investing in marketing, including discounts, to revive demand.
Dr Martens logged £260m in revenue, down from £267.1m in the third quarter of financial 2024.
It, however, kept its 2025 financial guidance unchanged.
