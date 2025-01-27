Companies / Retail & Consumer

Dr Martens quarterly sales slide on slow demand

British bootmaker has been cutting inventory and debt as part of cost-saving and turnaround plans

27 January 2025 - 17:14
by Raechel Thankam Job
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A sign outside the Dr. Martens store on Carnaby Street in London, England. Picture: SIMON DAWSON/BLOOMBERG
A sign outside the Dr. Martens store on Carnaby Street in London, England. Picture: SIMON DAWSON/BLOOMBERG

British bootmaker Dr Martens posted a 3% fall in its third-quarter reported revenue on Monday, as consumers stayed away from pricey purchases in key markets due to economic uncertainties.

Its leather boots can be priced as much as $200. The company has been cutting inventory and debt as part of its cost-saving and turnaround plans after elevated costs and weak wholesale demand, especially in the US, weighed on its earnings for months.

“We continue to actively manage our costs and are on track to meet our inventory reduction target for FY25,” newly appointed CEO Ije Nwokorie said in a statement.

The Wellingborough, UK-based company has been actively investing in marketing, including discounts, to revive demand.

Dr Martens logged £260m in revenue, down from £267.1m in the third quarter of financial 2024.

It, however, kept its 2025 financial guidance unchanged.

Reuters

Target joins Amazon and Walmart in rolling back diversity programmes

Consultant warns of ‘brand suicide’ as corporates end diversity policies under Trump regime
Companies
1 day ago

Shein outlines cotton sourcing policy in evidence to UK MPs

Approved cotton sources include Australia, Brazil, India the US and, ‘in limited cases’, certain countries in Europe, Middle East and Africa and ...
Companies
3 days ago

Top Ikea retailer warns in Davos that tariffs could drive prices higher

The company is ‘quite optimistic’ that consumer demand will return to normal
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Viability of SA motor industry under threat, says ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
How they cooked the books at Steinhoff for years
Companies
3.
Competition Commission slams door on medical ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
V&A Waterfront ramps up security amid R20bn ...
Companies / Property
5.
Icasa approves Cell C licence transfer to Blue ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Target joins Amazon and Walmart in rolling back diversity programmes

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shein outlines cotton sourcing policy in evidence to UK MPs

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Top Ikea retailer warns in Davos that tariffs could drive prices higher

Companies / Retail & Consumer

UK’s Pepco says Poundland’s sales fall worsened in Christmas quarter

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Engen, Pudo partnership raises competition in smart locker delivery market

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.