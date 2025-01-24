WeBuyCars ready to cash in on popularity of Chinese brands
24 January 2025 - 05:00
The management of WeBuyCars is bullish about the company’s growth prospects, with all hands on deck as the group enhances its buying strategy, expands its physical footprint and bulks up its online presence.
The company, which dominates the second-hand car market, is advancing its strategy to sell and buy 23,000 units a month by the 2028 financial year and has positioned itself to integrate popular Chinese brands in its network...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.