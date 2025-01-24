London — Online fast-fashion retailer Shein requires its contract manufacturers to only source cotton from approved regions, which do not include China, for products it sells into the US, its biggest market, the company said on Friday.
Approved cotton sources include Australia, Brazil, India, the US and, “in limited cases”, certain countries in Europe, Middle East and Africa and Southeast Asia, Shein said in written evidence to a British parliamentary committee inquiry published on Friday.
Shein said that requirement was for its compliance with the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act, US legislation intended to ban products made by forced labour in China from entering the US.
Shein outlines cotton sourcing policy in evidence to UK MPs
