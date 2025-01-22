Record Mr Price credit applications as consumer confidence rebounds
Mr Price posted double-digit retail sales growth of 10.6% to R14.6bn, with comparable store sales up 6.3%
22 January 2025 - 09:58
Fashion retailer Mr Price has reported a record surge in credit applications during the third quarter of the 2024 financial year, reflecting a rebound in consumer confidence as a result of cooling inflation and a cut in interest rates.
The retailer in trading update for the three months to end-December 28 published on Wednesday, said consumer credit applications reached unprecedented levels even as rejection rates remained elevated...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.