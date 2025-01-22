Pepkor targets informal market as key growth area
In the 2024 financial year, Pepkor’s Flash business grew revenue by 20.2% to R8bn
22 January 2025 - 09:21
Retail giant Pepkor has identified the informal market as a key growth area, using its Flash business to equip informal traders with digital tools and services.
The group sees this sector as vital for economic recovery and is aligning its strategy to support small-scale traders and informal businesses to drive expansion, it said in its annual report...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.