Pepkor ramps up efforts to capture adult apparel market
The group posted revenue growth of 7.8%, with normalised operating profit rising 9.2%, in the 2024 financial year
21 January 2025 - 05:00
Pep and Ackermans owner Pepkor is ramping up efforts to capture a larger share of SA’s adult apparel market which accounts for most of the country’s clothing sector.
While the group dominates the children’s and babywear categories, it trails behind peers and rivals such as Mr Price, TFG, Truworths and Woolworths who generally do well in this market...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.